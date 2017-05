PRESS RELEASE Two More House Sponsors for Glass-Steagall May 23, 2017 (EIRNS)—Two more Congressmen—Nanette Diaz-Barragan (D-Calif.) and David Cicilline (D-R.I.) have signed up as cosponsors of Rep. Marcy Kaptur’s bill to restore the 1933 Glass-Steagall banking separation law (H.R. 790). This brings the total number of sponsors to 51, including Kaptur.