PRESS RELEASE
Subprime Auto Lenders Have Revived Liar Loans
May 23, 2017 (EIRNS)—American Banker reported today that "Santander Consumer USA, one of the biggest subprime auto finance companies, verified income on just 8% of loans it recently bundled into bonds, according to Moody’s Investors Service."
The fact that such income verification is supposed to be required by law, and that Santander Consumer does not appear to deny that it does not do so, indicates the high degree of risk of a default-triggered explosion in the $300 billion of securitized subprime auto loans.
American Banker continued,
The total volume of consumer debt in the United States economy has just reached a record level—about $12.5 trillion —as has total corporate debt.