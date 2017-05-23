|
PRESS RELEASE
9/11 Families for Justice Chair Strada Requests Trump Demand Saudis Take Responsibility for Attack
May 23, 2017 (EIRNS)—9/11 Families and Survivors United for Justice chair Terry Strada’s May 12 letter to President Trump prior to his trip to Saudi Arabia, first published by Breitbart News on May 20, has become international news, covered by RT and the U.K.’s Daily Express, among others.
Strada expressed the families’ continuing gratitude for President Trump’s support for the passage of JASTA (Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act) during the Presidential campaign, which "was essential" to its passage.
she continued.
"We fully expect that the Saudis will try to convince you to betray the 9/11 families," and agree to their demands to "modify" JASTA so that it excludes the Saudis, Strada specified. "Would you please make it very clear to the Saudis that you will never support any weakening of the 9/11 families’ legal rights?" And, second,
She cities the mid-May Associated Press story on Saudi Arabia’s $1.3 million-per-month campaign to buy veterans into lobbying against JASTA.
Strada told the Daily Express that