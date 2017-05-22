|
PRESS RELEASE
No Color Revolution Can Succeed in Russia, Says Security Head
May 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—There is "No chance of color revolution in Russia," Nickolay Patrushev, head of the Russian Security Council told RT on May 19. Russian authorities control the situation in the country and will not allow a ‘color revolution’ scenario planned by the foreign special services," he said.
Patrushev said he possessed information that Western nations still have hopes for successfully implementing a "color revolution" scenario in Russia and are actively sponsoring various NGOs that attempt to cause protests, often by spreading lies.
In mid-2015, Patrushev told reporters Russian agencies would develop a plan of action to prevent color revolutions or other attempts of forceful change of lawfully elected authorities through mass protests, and would devise measures to negate the threat, including some steps against "network protest activities" and propaganda against the "romantic, revolutionary stereotype."
The campaign against Soros in countries formerly dominated by Moscow appears to follow a template set by Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose own crackdown on foreign-funded charities drove Soros’s foundation out of Russia two years ago, Reuters reported today. The governments of Hungary, Poland, and Macedonia are fighting Soros-funded forces.