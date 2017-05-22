PRESS RELEASE No Color Revolution Can Succeed in Russia, Says Security Head May 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—There is "No chance of color revolution in Russia," Nickolay Patrushev, head of the Russian Security Council told RT on May 19. Russian authorities control the situation in the country and will not allow a ‘color revolution’ scenario planned by the foreign special services," he said. "This is a traditional political tool for some nations, aimed at destruction of statehood and sovereignty of a foreign country, conducted under an excuse of democratization," Patrushev continued. "In reality, almost any country where a color revolution is launched eventually descends into chaos and falls under external management," Patrushev told Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily. "I would like to emphasize that we are keeping the situation under control. Law enforcement agencies and special services have accumulated considerable experience in prevention of various provocations and other illegal activities." Patrushev said he possessed information that Western nations still have hopes for successfully implementing a "color revolution" scenario in Russia and are actively sponsoring various NGOs that attempt to cause protests, often by spreading lies. In mid-2015, Patrushev told reporters Russian agencies would develop a plan of action to prevent color revolutions or other attempts of forceful change of lawfully elected authorities through mass protests, and would devise measures to negate the threat, including some steps against "network protest activities" and propaganda against the "romantic, revolutionary stereotype." The campaign against Soros in countries formerly dominated by Moscow appears to follow a template set by Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose own crackdown on foreign-funded charities drove Soros’s foundation out of Russia two years ago, Reuters reported today. The governments of Hungary, Poland, and Macedonia are fighting Soros-funded forces.