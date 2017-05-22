PRESS RELEASE Iran’s President Leaves Door Open for Saner U.S. Policy, Reminds Americans of 9/11 May 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—Newly re-elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani responded calmly to the Saudi-Trump summit, calling it a "theatrical gathering with no practical or political value," and refusing to take it as the last word from the Trump Administration—while also reminding Americans of the Saudi role in 9/11. Rouhani’s response came in his press conference on Monday, after winning re-election with a firm 57% of the vote. Various wires quote him saying: "The Americans do not know our region. That’s the problem. Those who are advising the Americans are unfortunately rulers who deviate America with unsound advice or buy some influence in the U.S. with their money.... "When they attacked Afghanistan, they made a mistake. When they attacked Iraq, they made a mistake. When they imposed sanctions on us, they made a mistake," he said. "If you know of a case where America acted correctly, you tell me." The only sensible move by Washington, Rouhani said, was the nuclear deal it signed with Iran in 2015, when the United States "talked with respect" and reached a "win-win result.... If America chooses another path, it will fail again." "We are waiting for this government to settle.... I hope it can settle so that we can have a better judgement about those in Washington." Taking a swipe at Saudi Arabia, Rouhani said, "You can’t solve terrorism just by giving your people’s money to a superpower. "Those who have fought terrorists are the Syrian and Iraqi people. Iran has stood by their side and continues to do so.... "The American people have not forgotten the blood spilt on September 11. They will not allow it to be traded for billions of dollars." Saudi vulgar flaunting of their money at the "summit," and President Trump’s falling for it, is becoming a joke in the region, EIR’s Hussain Askary reports. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted on Sunday: "Iran—fresh from real elections— attacked by @POTU.S. in that bastion of democracy & moderation. Foreign policy or simply milking KSA of $408 Bn?" Like Rouhani, Zarif has raised the sticking point of 911. In an op-ed published on Monday in Al-Araby Al-Jadeed (The New Arab, published by a Qatar company out of London), Zarif wrote that Iran is still prepared to have peace with Saudi Arabia, "conditional on the Saudi government ending the futile war and devastating attacks on the Yemeni people, and ceasing its repression of the majority seeking democracy in neighbouring countries. If the U.S. president is committed to his own electoral slogans, and considers himself a friend of Riyadh’s government, then he must engage the Saudis regarding the methods necessary to stop Takfiri terrorists from continuing to fuel fires in the region and repeat attacks such as the 9/11 attacks by its citizens in Western countries."