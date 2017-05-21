PRESS RELEASE

Poroshenko Blatantly Deploys Illegal Tanks to Donbass, Meets with Germany’s Merkel

May 21, 2017 (EIRNS)—In addition to condoning the Nazi attacks on Natalia Vitrenko and her party leaders in the past week, Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko proudly deployed what he called "another batch of beautiful T-80 tanks to the Ukrainian Airmobile Forces on the front line" in Donbass, despite this being a violation of the February 2015 Minsk II ceasefire agreement, Sputnik reports today.

Poroshenko is in Germany meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is reportedly mildly rebuking Poroshenko, and calling for a new meeting of the two of them with Putin and the new French President Macron [the Normandy Four] to try to revive a ceasefire and revive the Minsk agreements. She is also reported to be pushing for Kiev to tighten the screws further on the Ukrainian population—"further reforms," as she puts it.