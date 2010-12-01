|
PRESS RELEASE
Treasury’s Mnuchin, Former Pillager, Now a Faker
May 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—This time, on May 18, in clearly rejecting the reinstatement of the 1933 Glass-Steagall law in front of the Senate Banking Committee, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin went out on at least two limbs. Unfortunately, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was a bit too non-plussed at Mnuchin’s craven lying, to saw them off on the spot.
Mnuchin essentially admitted that during the campaign, he advised President Trump to fool American workers and liberals who support Glass-Steagall, by using the term as a campaign come-on which had no content that he would admit. (Whether Trump thought he was doing that, is a different question.)
And secondly, Mnuchin dropped the vaguely claimed "Volcker Rule studies" from his confirmation hearing questioning by Sen. Maria Cantwell, and directly claimed that Glass-Steagall will have large negative effects on bank lending and bond markets. This was a major fraud; ideally Warren should have immediately confronted him on it: "What do you base that on? Where is the data you are using?" etc.
Mnuchin would hardly claim banking expertise ("pillaging") was how his former Goldman co-worker described his occupation); but the argument of some who do, which he wanted to ride on, goes that American businesses get increasing amounts of their credit from issuing bonds and stock. This is true, and an increasing trend since the mid-1990s (when Glass-Steagall was eliminated). But what for? The recurrent stock bubbles (IT, "green energy," dot-com, oil/gas, etc.) have seen large numbers of companies, often start-ups, raising huge sums by selling stock, while having no profits and little revenue. Where have those sums gone? To new office buildings and executive stock holdings—only in oil/gas have they been used for capital investment and that for less than a decade.
And then the bond markets—this is where the biggest corporations have gotten their immense masses of "financial engineering" debt since 2005, with which they bought their own stock, carried out M&A, paid large dividends, etc., all to play the stock market.
Would all these wonderful activities get "badly disrupted" if companies had to use separated investment firms to underwrite them?
No. The economic data shows that what has been badly disrupted since the end of Glass-Steagall, is commercial and industrial (C&I) bank lending, which companies use for capital investment—which has also been badly disrupted.
If companies could not go public or underwrite stock issuance through their main bank, they would use investment firms —as for 60 years under Glass-Steagall—which would have to insist that the capital raises were justified. They would also have to do that if they wanted to issue bonds below AAA—banks can buy AAA corporate securities under Glass-Steagall.
This certainly will slow down these companies’ speculative stock market games with Wall Street banks’ credit. But, it would increase their more productive borrowing for capital investment.
American Banker, "The Real Story Behind the C&I Lending Slowdown," completely understates the problem, but points to it. It finds that the slowdown is connected to the drop in business capital investment. Particularly smaller and medium-sized firms, which generally do not use the bond market, are affected by the drop.
This despite zero borrowing rates.
That’s why the stock and bond markets have become so much more important without Glass-Steagall, and why bank C&I lending would rebound, along with capital investment, if Glass-Steagall is restored. Not what Mnuchin cares about.