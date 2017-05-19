PRESS RELEASE Warnings Against the Coup Being Attempted Against President Trump May 19, 2017 (EIRNS)—Voices, from differing parts of the political spectrum in the United States, are raising the warning that nothing less than a coup d’état is being attempted against the United States Presidency itself. The particulars presented by the various authors vary; so far, by sticking too close to the ground of the U.S. battle, they fail to recognize the tectonic strategic shift underway in the planet which Lyndon LaRouche has identified as the key to defeating the coup they rightfully fear. For example: Robert Parry nailed it yesterday when he compared the "soft coup" being run against Trump to those carried out against Ukraine 2014, as Lyndon LaRouche’s movement had previously charged. He wrote in his Consortium News blog yesterday ("When the Trump Coup-Makers Cometh"): "So what did you think a U.S.-styled soft coup would look like? What we’re seeing regarding the intended removal of President Trump is not that much different from what has happened in dozens of other countries, whether Iran in 1953 or Ukraine in 2014 or Brazil in 2016. This one just has a few extra American touches." Former Democratic congressman Dennis Kucinich identified the attack on President Trump as an attack on the U.S. Presidency itself, in an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity two days ago: "The intention is to take down a president. Now, this is very dangerous to America. It’s a threat to our republic. It constitutes a clear and present danger to our way of life.... We have to be asking: what is the motive of these people? Who’s putting these leaks out? Why doesn’t somebody come forward and make a charge, and put their name and their reputation behind it, instead of attacking through the media and not substantiating their position? "This isn’t about one President. This is about the political process of the United States of America being under attack by intelligence agencies and individuals in those agencies," Kucinich specified. Hannity, separately, delivered an editorial statement yesterday, warning that "There is a massive effort afoot in Washington to destroy President Trump and throw him out of office. It is nothing short of a plot to subvert the will of the American people, and undermine the very foundation of this republic.... It’s time for the American people, those irredeemable deplorables who went to the rallies and voted for him, to stand up for what they voted for." As Daniel McCarthy, editor-at-large of the American Conservative, of which Pat Buchanan is a co-founder, warned today, "If [Trump] is impeached and removed on anything but the most ironclad and universally accepted grounds, the country will experience a great paroxysm, not of violence, one hopes, but a much more radical rejection of the political establishment in both parties, and of the beyond-partisan deep state, than anything we have seen before. The crisis of legitimacy that led to Trump’s election in the first place will only get worse. The brutal truth is that an impeachment is already underway—not of the President, but of Washington’s entire political elite."