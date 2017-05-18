PRESS RELEASE U.S.-Mexico High-Level Meeting Advances Anti-Drug Fight in the Americas May 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—The very day Colombian President "Sir" Juan Manuel Santos came to Washington in hopes of selling his "peace" with the FARC cocaine cartel as something other than outright legalization of drug production, trafficking, and consumption, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly received their Mexican counterparts, Luis Videgaray Caso and Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, for talks on how to strengthen collaboration in destroying the drug cartels which Santos and his British sponsors are trying to legalize. In a joint press conference at the end of "frank and candid" discussions, all four U.S. and Mexican officials made clear that the working relationship of the two countries against drug production, trafficking, consumption and violence had been strengthened. Tillerson thanked the Mexican delegation for "very, very useful and fruitful conversations." Osorio said the meeting "gives us a good path to follow in the fight against drug trafficking," which, he noted, "is very important for both countries and the continent," as organized crime related to drug trafficking is "one of the largest risks to the health, security, and, of course, the development of the peoples in Mexico and the U.S." Emphasis was put on intelligence sharing, and joint strategies against production, cross-border distribution, weapons trafficking, and cash flows. The crucial question of the controlling role of the Wall Street-London financial system itself over the entire Dope, Inc. apparatus, continues, however, to be the glaring missing element in the anti-drug strategies. Tillerson and Kelly’s statements, in no uncertain terms, state that the Trump administration is committed to reducing drug use inside the United States. The scourge of rampant drug legalization carried out under Obama’s regime is over. "America must also confront the reality that we are the market. But for the seemingly endless demand by addicted users and the successful recruitment of young and vulnerable new users, there would be no market," Tillerson stated. "We as Americans, parents, and friends of those who become addicted or would-be targets, must take new approaches as well. We Americans must own this problem. It is ours." Tillerson said that "stopping the cross-border flow of drugs is an essential step in putting an end to widespread addiction and drug-related violence. Too many families in America have been devastated by illegal drugs and we must stop this epidemic in its track. No parent should endure the nightmare of a child succumbing to drug addiction. By aggressively confronting the cartels operating in the United States and Mexico, we’re striving to stop merchants of death who have already helped cause unspeakable pain to so many on both sides of the border." Kelly announced that the administration is going to develop "a comprehensive drug demand reduction program in the United States that involves everybody": professional sports, Hollywood, governors, mayors, parents, priests. Americans must understand "that playing around with drugs on a weekend for fun ultimately ends or results in the lives lost in Mexico.... Colombia or Central America," of military, police, reporters and media people, prosecutors, judges. The Mexican proposal for a conference on Central American development has been taken up. Kelly announced that they are co-sponsoring a Central American Security and Prosperity conference in Miami in the summer.