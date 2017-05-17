PRESS RELEASE South Korea Will Take the THAAD Issue to the National Assembly May 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—The National Assembly floor leader for the Democratic Party of newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Woo Won-shik, said today that the Assembly will review the U.S. deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system implemented under the deposed government of Park Geun-hye. "We have to look into issues including the possibility of sending back THAAD [to the United States], if it has not properly undergone domestic legal procedures," Yonhap news agency quoted Woo as saying during a radio interview. President Moon consistently said that the deployment of the THAAD system, which is strongly opposed by China and Russia, and serves no effective purpose against North Korea other than as a provocation, must be decided by the elected representatives of the nation.