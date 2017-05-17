PRESS RELEASE Ohio State Senators Introduce Memorial for Glass-Steagall May 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—Ohio State Senators, led by Sen. Michael Skindell, have introduced a Memorial resolution (S.C.R. 7) calling on the Congress to re-institute Glass-Steagall legislation. Sen. Skindell's resolution specifically declares that "overwhelming pressure must be brought to bear on members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate to take action." A companion Memorial was introduced into the Ohio General Assembly on March 21. H.C.R. 7 has ten sponsors.