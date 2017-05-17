PRESS RELEASE FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s Eurasian Organized Crime Unit, and MI6 Agent Christopher Steele May 17, 2017 (EIR)—In a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on May 2, Senator Charles Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, asked if now-acting FBI director Andrew McCabe was involved in approving or establishing the FBI’s reported arrangement with Christopher Steel, the British MI6 agent who prepared a widely-discredited dossier on now President Trump for the Clinton campaign, or if McCabe vouched for or otherwise relied on this dossier in the course of the FBI investigation of alleged collusion between President Trump’s associates and the Russians. This question is highly relevant because of Andrew McCabe’s longstanding relationship with the FBI’s Eurasian Organized Crime Task Force in New York and the fact that British MI6 agent Christopher Steele’s main contacts in the FBI are members of the Eurasian Organized Crime Task Force. According to the FBI: "Mr. McCabe began his career as a special agent with the FBI in 1996. He first reported to the New York Division, where he investigated a variety of organized crime matters. In 2003, he became the supervisory special agent of the Eurasian Organized Crime Task Force, a joint operation with the New York City Police Department." According to reports in the media, Christopher Steele, who specialized in spying on Russia for MI6, worked directly with the FBI’s Eurasian Organized Crime Task Force dating back to at least 2010, when members of the task force met him in London to discuss possible corruption of the FIFA, the body which organizes the World Cup (soccer) Tournament. According to media reports, Steele continued to work with the FBI’s Eurasian Organized Crime Task force from 2013 to 2016 on Ukrainian and Russian matters. According to The Washington Post, the FBI considered paying Steele to continue the work he had done for the Clinton campaign on Trump and his associates. Given the fact that McCabe was the supervisory special agent of the Eurasian Organized Crime Task Force from 2003 to 2006 and undoubtedly maintained his contacts with agents there, Senator Grassley’s question to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein needs to be addressed. Did McCabe use his contacts in the Eurasian Organized Crime Task Force to facilitate a direct intervention into the U.S. by the British for the purpose of attempting to carry out a coup against U.S. President Trump?