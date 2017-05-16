PRESS RELEASE WikiLeaks: Unsolved Murder May Reveal Real Source of DNC E-mail May 16, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a breaking story reported today, the unsolved murder of Seth Rich is revealed by a Fox News report by Malia Zimmerman, revealing that murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich leaked thousands of internal Democratic National Committee emails to WikiLeaks, and that the FBI is in possession of their correspondence. The murder occurred on July 10, 2016. WikiLeaks posted the DNC emails, which showed that the DNC was trying to get Hillary Clinton the Democratic nomination over Bernie Sanders, against its own rules of impartiality in primaries, twelve days after the murder. The crime has never been solved. The family of Mr. Rich hired a former investigator from the Washington, D.C. Police, a Mr. Wheeler, paid for by a third party. "The police department nor the FBI have been forthcoming," said Wheeler. "They haven’t been cooperating at all. I believe that the answer to solving his death lies on that computer, which I believe is either at the police department or either at the FBI. I have been told both." When Fox asked Wheeler if his sources have told him there is information that links Rich to WikiLeaks, he said, "Absolutely. Yeah. That’s confirmed." The real unanswered question is, "May this be the real source of the DNC leaks?" One very revealing piece of information is that WikiLeaks offered a $20,000 reward for any information about the murder of Seth Rich.