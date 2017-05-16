PRESS RELEASE ‘American Companies Should Be Involved’ in Belt and Road Projects, Says Trump Rep at Beijing Forum May 16, 2017 (EIRNS)—National Security Council director for East Asia policy Matthew Pottinger, attending the Beijing Belt and Road Forum for the White House, granted an interview to Chinese financial periodical Caixin, which published excerpts today. Pottinger said about the forum: "You can really see there is a shared interest in expanding infrastructure connectivity through high-quality investment, financing. That’s why American companies should really be involved in a lot of projects we are hearing [about]." He said there will be created a partnership between the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and U.S. companies, in an American Belt and Road Working Group, to serve as the "one node for collaboration in this area." Pottinger stated that there are leading U.S. companies in sectors ranging from engineering to construction materials, and, "We want to learn about specific projects and make sure there is open and transparent bidding so that American companies can be involved." He added that the United States and China would not be signing any agreements in the B&R for the moment. But in an article about the interview in Global Times, Pottinger is quoted saying that the United States has invited China to attend the SelectUSA Investment Summit, which will be held June 18-20 in the Washington, D.C. area. According to their website, the focus of the summit is investment opportunities in U.S state, regional, and local economic development. It includes exhibits of projects and technologies, and is an opportunity to explore foreign investment in American projects.