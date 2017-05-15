PRESS RELEASE Belt and Road Forum Impact—A ‘Wonderful Change in History’ May 15, 2017 (EIRNS)—Today concluded the "Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation" in Beijing, after two days of deliberation, with representation from 130 nations, in a process which the host, Pres. Xi Jinping, described as working together, for a "shared future of mankind." A joint communique was issued this afternoon, after the Leaders Roundtable of the Belt and Road Forum, in which 29 heads of state participated. Pres. Xi gave a press conference afterward, as did Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin, the guest of honor. Xi announced that the second international forum will be in 2019 in China. "This is a wonderful change in history," stated Lyndon LaRouche of the conference. He said that "China is doing a good job. China is placing itself in front of the world development dynamic." He said that, "we’re ready to go for a total victory in the United States and elsewhere. " Don’t "explain" it. "Accept the Belt and Road Forum Impact process and actualize the potential. Get the whole world encased in this process. The struggle is to work on the realization of it." His wife, Helga Zepp-LaRouche, is right in the middle of the action in Beijing. This comes after decades of the LaRouches’ leadership for just this kind of mobilization for worldwide development. Since the 1990s, and Zepp-LaRouche’s first participation in an international conference in China, where she called for a "Eurasian Land-Bridge," she has become widely known as the Silk Road Lady. Representing the Schiller Institute, which she founded and chairs, Helga Zepp-LaRouche spoke May 14, on the first day of the B&R Forum, on the panel, "Belt and Road for Facilitating Strong, Balanced, Inclusive and Sustainable Global Economy." She said, "The Belt and Road Initiative has the obvious potential of quickly becoming a World Land Bridge, connecting all continents through infrastructure, such as tunnels, bridges, reinforced by the Maritime Silk Road. As such, it represents a new form of globalization, but not determined by the criteria of profit maximization for the financial sector, but for the harmonious development of all participating countries on the basis of Win-Win cooperation. "It is therefore important, that one does not look at the BRI from the standpoint of an accountant, who projects his statistical viewpoint of cost-benefit into the future, but that we think about it as a Vision for the Community of a Shared Future. Where do we want humanity as a whole to be in 10, 100, or even in a 1,000 years?" Is it not the natural destiny of mankind, as the only creative species known in the universe so far, that we will be building villages on the moon, develop a deeper understanding of the trillions of galaxies in our universe, solve the problem of—’til now—incurable diseases, or solve the problem of energy and raw material security through the development of thermonuclear fusion power? By focusing on the common aims of humanity we will be able to overcome geopolitics and establish a higher level of reason for the benefit of all." In particular, Zepp-LaRouche addressed the question of the role of the United States, whose delegation in Beijing was led by a special adviser to Pres. Trump. Presenting the most positive, ’big picture,’ Zepp-LaRouche explained, "Looking at the world land map, the United States is not merely a country surrounded by two oceans and two neighbors, but can be a center part of an infrastructure corridor which connects the southern tip of Ibero-America, through Central and South America, with the Eurasian transport system via a tunnel under the Bering Strait..." Predictably, the geopolitics crowd, centered in London, is having a fit. The Economist in London today ran a stream of bilge, headlined, "The Economist explains, "What Is China’s Belt and Road Initiative?" They write that businessmen in Central Asia call it the "One Road, One Trap," because B&R projects are unreliable. And "the Belt and Road Forum has an unfortunate acronym, BARF," etc. But back in reality, not only does the Belt and Road Forum mark the process of potential world economic and scientific lift-off, but there is a vital process underway of deliberation over points of immediate suffering and possible all-out war. Pres. Trump’s envoy in Beijing, Matthew Pottinger, is now in South Korea for consultations over concerns in the region. On Syria, as peace talks start tomorrow, called "Geneva 6," numbers of meetings are set for this week, of Mediterranean leaders who met in Beijing with both Xi and Putin. In Washington, D.C., May 16, Turkish Pres. Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Pres. Trump. On May 17, in Sochi, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will meet with Putin. Likewise, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met in Beijing with Xi, Putin, and also with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Today Helga Zepp-LaRouche summed up the great potential—our great challenge—by describing the May 14 opening of the Belt and Road Forum: "Yesterday was a fantastic, historic moment!" She was speaking on China Global Television Network’s "Dialogue with Yang Rui" program, run live, prime time. She exclaimed, "We are in a "phase-change for humankind!"