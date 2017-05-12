PRESS RELEASE

Turkey, Russia and China To Hold Trilateral Summit in Beijing

May 12, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Presidents of Turkey, Russia, and China will hold a summit in Beijing on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum. Prior to that summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meet separately meeting with Xi. Erdoğan’s delegation departs today for China.

The three leaders will discuss recent developments in Syria amid their efforts to expand the cease-fire between the regime and the opposition through the Astana process in which Turkey, Russia, and Iran have acted as guarantors.

Erdoğan is also expected to sign the blueprint on behalf of Turkey at the Belt and Road Forum.