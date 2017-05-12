|
PRESS RELEASE
Turkey, Russia and China To Hold Trilateral Summit in Beijing
May 12, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Presidents of Turkey, Russia, and China will hold a summit in Beijing on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum. Prior to that summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meet separately meeting with Xi. Erdoğan’s delegation departs today for China.
The three leaders will discuss recent developments in Syria amid their efforts to expand the cease-fire between the regime and the opposition through the Astana process in which Turkey, Russia, and Iran have acted as guarantors.
Erdoğan is also expected to sign the blueprint on behalf of Turkey at the Belt and Road Forum.
From China, Erdoğan will travel to Washington to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on May 16. They will also meet on May 24 or 25 on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, and then the G20 summit that will take place in Hamburg on July 7-8, whose memberships also include China and Russia.