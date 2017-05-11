PRESS RELEASE A New Korea Policy Starts To Emerge; Trump and Xi Jinping Pledge Cooperation With Moon Jae-in May 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—The election of Moon Jae-in as President of South Korea, who is known to favor a negotiated solution to the crisis on the Korean peninsula, signals motion towards a new policy. Yesterday, President Donald Trump phoned President Moon to congratulate him on his victory, and according to the White House’s statement, invited him to visit Washington at an early date, which Moon accepted. "President Trump said he looks forward to working with President Moon," the White House reported. Also yesterday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called Moon, in which the South Korean President said he wants to work closely with China to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, including restarting six-party talks with world powers, "and other methods, as soon as possible." Global Times reports today that Xi emphasized the importance of the two countries working together to serve their common interests, which will be conducive to achieving regional peace and stability. According to the same report, Moon said he attaches great interest to his nation’s relationship with China and particularly underscored his appreciation for China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This will bring prosperity to all the nations along its routes, he said, including South Korea. The two presidents agreed to stay in close contact and to meet at an early date. The New York Times today reports that soon, Moon will send a delegation to Beijing for the specific purpose of discussing the North Korean crisis.