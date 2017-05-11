PRESS RELEASE Colombia ‘Peace’ with FARC Floods U.S. with Cocaine May 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is coming to meet with President Trump on May 18, hoping to get the skeptical Trump administration to tolerate the "peace" deal with the FARC cocaine cartel which he is imposing on his country over the will of Colombia’s citizens. Santos’s "peace" with the FARC killers is nothing other than the latest attempt to officially bring the drug cartels into government, as Wall Street and London have sought for decades. Santos knows that U.S. opposition could be the kiss of death for his hated deal, which he was only able to ram through because of the 100% backing from President Obama and Her Majesty’s Government in Britain. The Santos-cartel deal has already produced a gigantic explosion of coca and cocaine which is now killing Americans, before it has even been fully implemented. According to an expose published on May 9 in the Washington Post: More than 460,000 acres of Colombia are now under coca production in Colombia—the highest yet—and 710 metric tons of cocaine were produced in the country last year, up from 235 in 2013! As a result, the supply of cocaine right now is dramatically greater than the demand, William Brownfield, head of the State Department’s anti-narcotics office, reports, with the effect that the flood of cheap Colombian cocaine into the United States is so large that it is creating its own demand. Cocaine use is soaring in the United States. Cocaine overdose deaths are at a 10 year high, and the number of young Americans who said used cocaine for first time rose 61% between 2013-2015, according to a report by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration cited by the Post. Under the deal with the FARC cartel, aerial spraying to eradicate coca crops stopped long before the final agreement was reached. Then, the government announced that under a "voluntary" eradication program, which the FARC will oversee in "its" areas, communities will be paid up to $12,000 a family over a two-year period if they eradicate their crops. With the only "threat" held out if they don’t, being that the Colombian military will be sent into jungle areas to cut down the coca bushes by hand. So, as the authors of the plan knew well would happen, rural communities have been planting like mad to get in on upcoming program, while Colombia’s once-effective anti-narcotics police are now flying Black Hawk helicopters provided by U.S. to drop leaflets over "industrial-scale" coca plantations, informing peasants how to get in on the program.