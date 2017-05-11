|
PRESS RELEASE
China Readies for the Belt and Road Conference
May 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—In May 8 press conference preparatory to the May 14-15 Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China Railway Rolling Stock Company (CRRC) chairman Liu Hualong reported that:
To give a sense of the unbelievably rapid growth of the Chinese rail efforts, the CRRC in 2013 had 508 employees. In 2016 they employed 4,808. In 2013 their total assets outside of China were 3 billion RMB—today they are 20.6 billion RMB. The chairman reported that 83% of the countries in the world have their products.
All this was reported by Sputnik today: just a foretaste of what is in store for the Belt and Road Forum this weekend!