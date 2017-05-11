|
PRESS RELEASE
Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting Reaffirms Cooperative Approach
May 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—Media projections of geopolitical tensions at today’s Ministerial Meeting of the eight member states of the Arctic Council in Fairbanks, Alaska were once again proven wrong. The rug was pulled out of that lie, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s stop in the Washington on his way to the meeting.
Chairmanship of the Council rotates between the member states Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States every two years, and the Foreign Ministers of the twenty-year-old Council meet at the conclusion of each term or rotation to review where policies stand, and lay out prospects for the next two years. With military matters explicitly excluded from its agenda, the Council has served to foster cooperation between nations on developing this remaining frontier on Earth.
Among the outcomes of this meeting, chaired by the U.S., was the signing of a binding agreement to facilitate cooperation on scientific research in the region, which ensures that scientists, their equipment and data can flow more freely across international boundaries within the Arctic. An Arctic Shipping Traffic Database has been set up over the last two years; an assessment of telecommunications in the region led to the decision to establish a Task Force on Improved Connectivity in the Arctic; and a new Arctic Economic Council is now moving into the operational stage.
Both the Russian Foreign Ministry and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State David Balton (Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental Affairs) emphasized in statements prior to the meeting, that unlike other regions in the world, "the Arctic remains stable and peaceful," as Balton stated in his May 8 background briefing on the Council meeting.
As Balton elaborated:
The May 10 Russian Foreign Ministry statement pointed out that Arctic Council
Largely because of the Council’s efforts, the policy of cooperation continued, "despite aggravated international relations. Not a single Arctic Council project has been terminated."
This policy must continue, even as
it added.
The policy of cooperation is expected to continue under the new chairmanship of Finland. It was reported when President Xi Jinping visited Finland on April 5, Finland agreed to bring China’s voice into Council deliberations on how to improve Arctic affairs. A speaker at an event at the Finnish Ambassador to London’s residence today declared that "there will be no Cold War in the Arctic," Sputnik reported today.
The other hot issue projected for the Council’s meeting, was the British Monarchy’s genocidal Paris climate change agreement. The problem of climate change in the Arctic is all over the final declaration adopted by all member states, but what is meant by "climate change" remains to be fought out.
President Putin’s dismissal of the man-made climate danger is well-known. Now Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the Council in his opening remarks that