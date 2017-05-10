|
PRESS RELEASE
Trump Meets with Russian Foreign Minister and Russian Ambassador Kislyak at White House
May 10, 2017 (EIRNS)—A smiling President Donald Trump hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak at the Oval Office this morning for a meeting.
A large photo accompanying Bill Chappell’s Washington-area radio WAMU website story shows Trump smiling and talking and looking at Lavrov, while pointing his finger at Kislyak, who, along with Lavrov, is laughing heartily. The picture suggests a caption or bubble, with Trump saying to Lavrov, "You mean, this is the guy who got me elected President of the United States?"
Soon after the meeting, Trump again greeted the press with his next visitor, former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, 93, who had just concluded a meeting with Trump.