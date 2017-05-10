PRESS RELEASE

Trump Meets with Russian Foreign Minister and Russian Ambassador Kislyak at White House

May 10, 2017 (EIRNS)—A smiling President Donald Trump hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak at the Oval Office this morning for a meeting.

A large photo accompanying Bill Chappell’s Washington-area radio WAMU website story shows Trump smiling and talking and looking at Lavrov, while pointing his finger at Kislyak, who, along with Lavrov, is laughing heartily. The picture suggests a caption or bubble, with Trump saying to Lavrov, "You mean, this is the guy who got me elected President of the United States?"