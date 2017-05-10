PRESS RELEASE Parry on Comey’s Firing—It Is an Ongoing Coup Led by Obama May 10, 2017 (EIRNS)—Robert Parry put an extremely provocative piece in Consortium News Wednesday afternoon titled "Watergate Redux or Deep State Coup?" Parry recounts a story told to him by sources in the middle of 2016 which he originally dismissed as science fiction. That was before the strange events of the summer of 2016 were put into motion. According to the story told to Parry, Barack Obama did not want either Clinton or Trump elected. FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper colluded with him to damage both, hoping that a third option would emerge after the damage was done. While the FBI was proceeding with the Clinton email investigation, closing it and reopening it in ways guaranteed to generate extraordinary press coverage, and public debate about whether criminal charges should have been brought, they were simultaneously running a counterintelligence investigation of Trump and individuals associated with him. The facts concerning this FBI Trump investigation were leaked throughout the summer to the Clinton campaign and Democratic operatives. The key informant for this campaign, the British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, was an FBI collaborator and informant and a paid Clinton opposition operative. After Trump’s surprising victory on Nov. 8, President Obama and his intelligence chiefs escalated their efforts to undermine Trump’s legitimacy. The Obama Administration leaked an intelligence assessment that Putin had orchestrated the Democratic email hacks and their publication by Wikileaks to undermine Clinton and help Trump. Their target was the electoral college and the hope that a revolt would elect Colin Powell. When that failed, still, the effort to undermine Trump did not stop, Parry continues. Obama authorized an extraordinary scheme to spread information about Russia’s purported assistance to Trump across the political spectrum and even overseas. Using handpicked analysts, Comey, Clapper, and Brennan also produced the phony report on Russian interference of Jan. 6, 2017, a factless prosecutors brief rather than a competent intelligence analysis. As the lone intelligence holdover from the Obama Administration, Comey’s FBI was charged with getting the financial records from former Trump associates to at least put some viable suspicions into circulation. Parry concludes that Comey’s firing could, very well, intensify the coup attempt underway. He states, the near certainty of whatever Obama and his intelligence chiefs set into motion last year is just beginning. It’s our job, of course, to not only follow out the leads Parry provides here, but to make sure the envisioned coup is routed and defeated.