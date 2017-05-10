|
PRESS RELEASE
Belt and Road Conference in Milan Previews Beijing Summit
May 10, 2017 (EIRNS)—A conference on the Belt and Road Initiative took place today in Milan, in advance of the Beijing summit. It was organized by the foreign policy establishment—ISPI, SACE (export credits), Italy-China Foundation, and Assolombarda (the Lombardy region’s industrial association). Italian and Chinese representatives were among the speakers on the three panels—"Italian Perspectives along the Silk Roads;" "New Actors and New Strategies;" and "New Business Opportunities." AIIB Vice-President Joachim von Amsberg gave the conclusions, via videoconference.
The meeting was announced in an article in the business daily Il Sole 24 Ore, under the headline "A New Era for the Silk Road," which puts the event in the perspective of the May 14-15 summit.
wrote Il Sole.
Italy will discuss and present possible options for the BRI. One such option is the so-called "Port Way," five ports along the Adriatic Sea. ISPI head Giampiero Massolo is quoted saying that
(The Adriatic route is strongly criticized by those who are pushing the development of Southern Italy and the deep-sea ports in Calabria and Sicily, plus modernization of land routes. Those critics, who include some of our contacts, say Italy’s Mezzogiorno is being cut off from the development).
Il Sole, however, wrote that this is not the only option. Another one is participation in investments in Asia. There is the AIIB, but also the Silk Road Fund with $40 billion. The Silk Road Fund is already a shareholder in Pirelli and in the Italian Autostrade holding.