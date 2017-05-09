|
PRESS RELEASE
Jean-Pierre Raffarin Will Lead French Delegation to Beijing Belt and Road Forum, ‘a Peaceful Project for World Development’
May 9, 2017 (Nouvelle Solidarité)—In a May 5 Xinhua interview, former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin, who now chairs the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, states that he will be leading the French delegation to the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on May 14-15. China-lover Raffarin was chosen to participate in the high-level Forum, because France will be inaugurating its new President, Emmanuel Macron, that weekend.
Speaking with Chinese media, Raffarin presents the Belt and Road Initiative as "a peaceful project for world development."
"I expect with this great summit" with 28 heads of state and government and more than 100 nations and international organizations represented,
With this initiative, China is contributing to the connectivity of most of the world and "to creating links, creating relations, and creating development." One can only fight war by means of development, by participating in the development of the world, he said, and continued:
Raffarin said that the great challenge for win-win international development is the struggle against protectionism and excessive nationalism. Instead of closing down borders, we must carry out a win-win cooperation and promote peace through development in the world. Raffarin noted the lack of knowledge of the Belt and Road Initiative in the West and called for pursuing the
As for Franco-Chinese relations, Raffarin said the two peoples were close and the countries tied through a durable friendship.
