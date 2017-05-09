PRESS RELEASE

Moon and the Sunshine Policy Win South Korean Election

May 9, 2017 (EIRNS)—As anticipated in the polls, Moon Jae-in has won the South Korean presidential election handily. Exit polls have him winning about 40%, with the second- and third-place candidates, another liberal and the conservative candidate, each winning just over 20%.

Moon will be sworn in as president on Wednesday morning.

As chief of staff to former President Roh Moo-hyun, who followed President Kim Daejung and continued the Sunshine Policy toward the North (a development and cooperation approach to move towards reunification), Moon will certainly revive that policy. He has opposed the U.S. deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system to South Korea, but is mainly focused now on the manner in which it was deployed—without consulting the National Assembly, and not waiting for the new government to weigh in.