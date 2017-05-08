PRESS RELEASE

Lavrov and Tillerson To Meet May 10 in Washington

May 8, 2017 (EIRNS)— U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold a meeting in Washington on Wednesday, May 10, at 10:00 A.,M., in which Ukraine, Syria, and U.S.-Russian relations will head the agenda, a U.S. State Department press release stated today.

"On Ukraine, the sides will discuss the need to stop the violence in eastern Ukraine and resolve the conflict through the full implementation of the Minsk agreements,"

the statement says.

"On Syria, the Secretary intends to discuss efforts to de-escalate violence, provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people, and set the stage for a political settlement of the conflict."