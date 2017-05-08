|
PRESS RELEASE
Lavrov and Tillerson To Meet May 10 in Washington
May 8, 2017 (EIRNS)— U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold a meeting in Washington on Wednesday, May 10, at 10:00 A.,M., in which Ukraine, Syria, and U.S.-Russian relations will head the agenda, a U.S. State Department press release stated today.
"On Ukraine, the sides will discuss the need to stop the violence in eastern Ukraine and resolve the conflict through the full implementation of the Minsk agreements,"
the statement says.
The Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement says, "At the talks, [the top diplomats] will exchange views on topical world issues and pressing issues of bilateral relations.... Afterwards, Sergey Lavrov will participate in the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Fairbanks [Alaska]."