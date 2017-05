PRESS RELEASE Who’s going to Beijing May 14-15? May 8, 2017 (EIRNS)—As of today, 28 heads of state have committed themselves to attending the Belt and Road Initiative conference May 14-15 in Beijing: - Argentinean President Mauricio Macri,

- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

- Chilean President Michelle Bachelet

- Czech President Milos Zeman

- Indonesian President Joko Widodo

- Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev

- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

- Lao President Bounnhang Vorachit

- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

- Russian President Vladimir Putin

- Swiss President Doris Leuthard

- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

- Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang

- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

- Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn

- Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

- Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

- Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni

- Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak

- Mongolian Prime Minister Jargaltulga Erdenebat

- Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi

- Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

- Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo

- Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic

- Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and

- Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

- Japan—Toshihiro Nikai, #2 to Japan PM in LDP