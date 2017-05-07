PRESS RELEASE One Week before the Summit, the World Orients to China’s Belt and Road Initiative May 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—Argentina’s Ambassador to China, Diego Ramiro Guelar, has published an article titled "The Chinese Century," ("El Siglo de China"), the state-authorized government site China.org.cn’s Spanish-language edition reported on May 5. The article provides an insight into why pretty much every nation on the planet is turning eagerly in the direction of China and its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) policy—even those with corrupt, bankers’ agents as Presidents, like Mauricio Macri of Argentina, who is scheduled to participate in the May 14-15 BRI summit in Beijing. Guelar, a former ambassador to the United States, says that "the 21st century is marked by the appearance and consolidation of China as a super-power, beyond the importance and standing that the U.S. and other countries maintain." They have done this "without firing a single shot," based on their spectacular economic achievements: "They established the largest social security system in the world and managed to increase their population’s life expectancy from 35 years in 1949, to 76.34 years in 2015. Their ambitious policy of eliminating poverty domestically by 2020" is also emphasized by Guelar. China has taken up its new global role with "responsibility" and "leadership," he stated. In a May 2 interview with Xinhua, Guelar stated that the Belt and Road Initiative "is significant to the global economy and has attracted many Latin American countries.... China has big companies and rich experience to push forward development in railways, roads, water conservation and energy in Argentina." Guelar added that President Macri will attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing this month, noting that the President will use the occasion to announce Argentina’s participation in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Swiss President Doris Leuthard, who is one of the European heads of state who will be attending the BRI summit, was also interviewed by Xinhua, commenting that "the Belt and Road Initiative will strengthen well-being and contribute to poverty reduction in concerned regions. It will improve ‘connectivity’ between Europe and Asia, and help develop trade and the exchange of people." She noted, as an example of an area of potential cooperation of Switzerland with the BRI’s infrastructure projects, that Switzerland has globally recognized expertise in the construction of tunnels.