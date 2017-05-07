PRESS RELEASE Lavrov: The Putin-Trump Summit Is Not for Show, but for Concrete Positive Results May 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized today, according to TASS, that "a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States, which is currently being prepared," will not be for show nor flash, but set up to "yield concrete results." Lavrov told MIR TV, "This meeting is necessary for both us and the Americans, as far as I understand, not to make any sort of external effect and say, ‘Here it is, a sensation, a meeting which has been talked about for so long has finally taken place.’" "Russia and the United States," he continued, "have such great influence on international stability and security that such a meeting, naturally is expected to yield concrete results. And to ensure it does, it should be well prepared, and we are currently doing that." The Putin-Trump meeting may occur around the time of the Hamburg G20 summit in July. Lavrov and the Russian Foreign Ministry are in a busy round of discussions with their American counterparts. After Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke on May 6, the State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement that Tillerson "looks forward to further meetings with the Foreign Minister to discuss respective roles of the United States and Russia in de-escalating the conflict [in Syria] and supporting the talks in Geneva to move the political situation forward." Amplifying this, the Kuwaiti News Agency reported May 6, that "it was announced earlier [May 6] that Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon would travel to New York City on May 8, to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to discuss a range of bilateral issues."