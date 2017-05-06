PRESS RELEASE Silk Road Rail Agreement Signed by Seven Nations May 6, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Belarus, Germany, and Poland yesterday signed an agreement on deepening cooperation in the field of freight rail services. Under the agreement's terms, the parties undertake to work together to improve railway infrastructure and customs operations in order to make transportation between China and Europe faster. To achieve this objective, the creation of information exchange systems and joint expert groups is expected. China Railway Corporation said that the agreement served the interests of implementing Chinese strategy for economic development and trade cooperation along the New Silk Road. It is also noted that the first transcontinental train was launched in 2011, and now the network of rail freight routes covers 27 Chinese cities, from which trains leave for Europe in 28 directions.