PRESS RELEASE More in Congress Sign Up for Glass-Steagall May 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—Slowly but surely, the number of congressional sponsors of the legislation to restore the 1933 Glass-Steagall banking separation law is growing. On May 3, Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) added their names to S. 881, the 21st Century Glass-Steagall Act, bringing the total numbers to 8. In the House, sponsorships of Rep. Marcy Kaptur’s H.R. 790 have increased to 48. All sponsors but for Rep. Walter Jones (R-N.C.) and Mike Coffman (R-Col.) are Democrats.