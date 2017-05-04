|
PRESS RELEASE
Trump Meets with Palestinian President Abbas, Says Chance for Israel-Palestine Peace Is ‘Very Good’
May 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—In his first official meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on May 3, Donald Trump indicated that he is considering mediating an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement where his predecessors all failed. Statements were exchanged on the possibility of a Palestinian-Israeli settlement. In his opening statement Trump told Abbas,
Abbas said the Palestinian leadership’s "strategic option" is to pursue a two-state solution for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. Appealing to Trump’s leadership, Abbas said that
After this statement by Abbas, Trump again spoke, saying:
After a private meeting, the two Presidents had a conference joined by their staffs. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and senior advisor Jared Kushner were in attendance and later were joined by National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and his deputy, Dina Powell, along with National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn.
U.S. special envoy Jason Greenblatt, who recently toured the Middle East, is expected to update Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) about the Abbas-Trump meeting on Thursday in Brussels, Israel’s Channel 2 reported. The two will meet on the sidelines of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee annual spring meeting hosted by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini and chaired by Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende. Palestinian and United Nations representatives will also attend the meeting, which coordinates donor funding to the Palestinian Authority.