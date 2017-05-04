|
PRESS RELEASE
Russia, U.S. To Continue Contacts on Syria
May 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russia and the United States are continuing their contacts on Syria at the working level, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.
Shoigu said, TASS reported, adding that "in this regard, we primarily rely on the need to ensure the safety of our pilots and, naturally, of all those who operate in that sky." The air regime has become tighter and "now it is of a different, inquiring nature whereas earlier it was of the notifying mode."