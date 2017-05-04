PRESS RELEASE Russia, U.S. To Continue Contacts on Syria May 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russia and the United States are continuing their contacts on Syria at the working level, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday. "It [the interaction mechanism] cannot but work and the contact is so close that we can’t but work. We have had and continue contacts at the working level," Shoigu said, TASS reported, adding that "in this regard, we primarily rely on the need to ensure the safety of our pilots and, naturally, of all those who operate in that sky." The air regime has become tighter and "now it is of a different, inquiring nature whereas earlier it was of the notifying mode."