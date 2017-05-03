|
PRESS RELEASE
Pentagon Blocks U.S. Navy from Provocative Freedom-of-Navigation Operations in the South China Sea
May 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—The U.S. Navy has been blocked from conducting so-called freedom of navigation operations near Chinese-claimed islands in the South China Sea, since President Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. According to a distressed report in the New York Times, the Pentagon has rejected three such requests from the Navy, without even sending them on to the White House for final approval.
This is the opposite of what was generally expected when Trump assumed office. Robert Daly, the director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Wilson Center, said of the Navy excursions: