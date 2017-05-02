|
PRESS RELEASE
Trump, Putin Discuss Syria, North Korea, Possible Meeting
May 2, 2017 (EIRNS)—U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a "business-like" telephone conversation, today, during which they discussed how to promote diplomatic progress in both Syria and North Korea.
"Vladimir Putin has called for restraint and decreasing of the level of tensions" on the Korean peninsula, the Kremlin statement said as reported by RT. "It has been agreed to work jointly on a diplomatic solution that will settle the crisis."
On Syria, the two presidents have decided to
the statement says.
The White House statement reported that the two leaders agreed that "all parties must do all they can to end the violence" in Syria and that Trump and Putin also discussed working together against Islamic militants throughout the Middle East.
it said.
Trump and Putin also spoke in favor of organizing a face-to-face meeting around the time of the G20 summit in Hamburg in July, according to the Kremlin statement.
This call, the first since Trump was induced to attack a Syrian airfield based on false intelligence from the British, should make it possible for Trump to return to his original intention to work closely with Russia in the war on terrorism.