PRESS RELEASE
Newsletter Notes Pre-Crash Pattern Repeating in Corporate Debt
May 2, 2017 (EIRNS)—Another stock newsletter, looking at Federal Reserve data, has noted that U.S. corporate debt is in a pre-crash situation. "Theotrade" comments,
As EIR reported May 1, there has been an absolutely extraordinary explosion of at least $7 trillion in new debt of non-financial corporations just since 2010, an increase of more than 75%, while equity—capital—of these companies has declined by $3 trillion due to their "financial engineering" with the debt. This repeats the speculative pattern from the beginning of 2004 to the end if 2007 precisely, as the newsletter shows.