PRESS RELEASE Trump Says He Would Meet Kim Jong Un in the Right Circumstances May 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—U.S. President Donald Trump told Bloomberg News that, "If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him [Kim Jong Un], I would be honored to do it," in an Oval Office interview this morning. "If it’s under—again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that." Trump continued, "‘Most political people would never say that,’ but I’m telling you, under the right circumstances I would meet with him. We have breaking news," Bloomberg reported Trump as saying. The 27-year-old Kim Jong Un has never met with a foreign leader since taking charge of North Korea after his father’s death in 2011. The Bloomberg story reports that North Korea has become the most urgent national security threat and foreign policy issue facing Trump, who has just completed his first 100 days in office. Right now, Bloomberg points out, the U.S. has no diplomatic relations with North Korea. Some military analysts project that North Korea is on track to develop a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile that could reach the continental U.S. as soon as 2020, the interview says. Although President Trump has sent an aircraft carrier group and a submarine to the region, the Trump administration has emphasized the use of economic sanctions and diplomacy to persuade North Korea to give up its efforts to develop nuclear missiles. President Trump has said he’s encouraged by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s efforts to defuse the situation, Bloomberg reports, which implies that China is making efforts to set up talks. Trump and the Chinese President have talked several times since their meeting in March at Trump’s Mar-al-Lago private club in Florida.