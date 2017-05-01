|
PRESS RELEASE
McMaster: We Should Be Militarily Prepared for North Korea
May 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, yesterday, H.R. McMaster, President Trump’s national security advisor, said the United States should be prepared for military action, if necessary, in North Korea.
McMaster said.
President Donald Trump has connected military options to what we’re trying to do politically, he said.
McMaster said.
McMaster also praised China’s efforts in resolving the crisis.
"We do see China starting to do something. We’ve seen it in Chinese public statements; we’ve seen it in the Chinese press," McMaster said. "You see it in the more strident and stringent enforcement of existing UN sanctions." But he said that more needs to be done, still, and that the United States will be asking China to do more.