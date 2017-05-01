|
PRESS RELEASE
Another Opinion Pronounces Corporate Debt Very Dangerous
May 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—After weeks in which the American public and Congress were getting no warnings whatsoever of the looming corporate debt bubble meltdown here, a stock market newsletter has pointed to what EIR is warning of.
ETF Daily News ran an analysis, "These Sectors Are Most Vulnerable as Corporate Debt Reaches Record Level," which used charts from the recent International Monetary Fund "Global Financial Stability Report, 2017."
—a euphemism for a debt meltdown.
The author uses IMF charts to point out that U.S. companies’ interest-coverage ratios—their ratio of earnings to interest payments—are falling fast and have reached the level of about 4.5 characteristic of the 2001 recession and 2008 crash, whereas after years of zero interest rates, the opposite should be happening; their leverage ratios have reached record highs.
Meanwhile in Canada’s superinflated housing market, the failure of Home Capital has produced its first clear contagion, a run on Canada’s Equitable Group mortgage bank.