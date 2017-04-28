PRESS RELEASE

Russia Sanctions: Whom Do They Hurt?

April 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—Sanctions against Russia have cost Russia $50 billion since 2014, but have cost the West $100 billion, stated the UN Special Rapporteur in a press conference today.

Idriss Jazairy said that it is estimated that the loss of income from the "source countries" is about $3.2 billion per month, or over $100 billion over the three years since the sanctions were levied.

By contrast, the penalty to the Russian economy, he estimates, has been half that. Various high-technology industries, particularly in aerospace and defense, are making progress through a program of domestic substitution of imported high-technology goods.