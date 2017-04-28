|
PRESS RELEASE
Debt Bubble Is Made More Dangerous by Zero Economic Growth
April 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—With a stock market levitating on $14 trillion in increasingly unpayable U.S. corporate debt, the Commerce Department today again reported virtually no growth—and certainly no productive growth—in the U.S. economy. The 0.7% first quarter "growth," made of oil exports, continued the trend of no-growth President Obama into President Trump’s first year. And now the briefly-risen oil price is falling again, along with every real measure of the American productive economy.
With "quantitative easing" and zero-interest money- printing/-lending by Trilateral central banks now in its tenth year—and still printing money at the annual rate of $1.7 trillion—a huge bubble of debt has expanded, dominated by $14 trillion in U.S. corporate debt alone, up 75% from $8 trillion in 2008, with now nearly $9 trillion in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). Now rising defaults, and suddenly curtailed credit for commercial, industrial, and auto loans, indicate the bubble is heading towards a collapse.
A new report on corporate debt defaults by Standard & Poor’s (covering only companies with credit ratings) finds:
That 2015 rate was already equal to that of 2007; 2016’s rate was the highest since the collapse of 2009. S&P’s report is global; but 68% of all the debt originated in U.S.-based banks.
Suddenly this week, the largest non-bank mortgage lender in Canada’s superheated real estate market has collapsed, with its stock plunging by 65% on Wednesday and bailout talks going on. A "shadow bank" which might be called the Countrywide Financial of Canada, Home Capital/Home Trust, has a $20 billion mortgage book. Though this is small compared to the $1.35 trillion Canadian mortgage bubble, which in turn is dwarfed by the $11 trillion U.S. mortgage bubble of 2007, it could start a series of triggers due to the participation of Wall Street’s "Big Six" in that mortgage bubble.
"Home Capital contagion has spread to the entire mortgage market, particularly alternative mortgage lenders," a National Bank of Canada analyst wrote April 27 when downgrading other shadow banks.