PRESS RELEASE
Wimmer: EU Must Stop Being in Bed with Kiev Putschists!
April 27, 2017 (EIRNS)—Former Deputy Defense Minister of Germany and former official of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Willy Wimmer, is currently visiting Crimea, where he will meet with the prime minister and the President of Crimea’s parliament, as well as visit the Russian Navy in Sevastopol. Interviewed by Sputnik, he denounced recent remarks by the European Union’s top foreign policy official Federica Mogherini, who said Europe would never accept a Russian Crimea.
"This is far from any historical reality," Wimmer says.
He calls on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to stick to the historical facts, when she flies to Moscow next week.
Concerning the sanctions, Wimmer says that they were launched by
Since all of Europe was still living with the memory of World War II, it cannot be tolerated that the EU should support a regime in Kiev which openly sides with the National Socialist forces that attacked the Soviet Union in 1941.
Wimmer, who is also visiting war cemeteries on Crimea, also conveyed that, along with millions of German families, his own has suffered from the World War: Wimmer’s father was taken prisoner by the Soviet Army near Crimea, and when he was repatriated from the POW camp because of ill health, he died on the train returning to Germany.