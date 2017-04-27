|
PRESS RELEASE
New York Joins States Considering Memorials Demanding Reinstatement of Glass-Steagall
April 27, 2017 (EIRNS)—New York State has become the 17th state where memorials demanding the reinstatement of the 1933 Glass-Steagall banking separation law have been introduced. On April 24 Assemblyman Phil Steck introduced a resolution “urging the New York State Congressional delegation to support efforts in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate to reinstate the Glass-Steagall Act.”
Steck’s efforts are complemented by the actions of State Senator James Sanders, who issued a letter March 17 urging his colleagues to sign on, and join him in urging the New York State delegation to support Rep. Marcy Kaptur’s H.R. 790, which would reinstate Glass-Steagall.
After laying out how the elimination of Glass-Steagall has harmed the economy, Assemblyman Steck’s resolution concludes:
The other states where Memorials for Glass-Steagall (some of which locate it as the first step in a broader recovery program) have been introduced are (in alphabetical order): Alabama, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Mexico. North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington state. In Congress, H.R. 790 has 43 sponsors; S. 881, the Senate bill for a “21st Century Glass-Steagall Act,” has six sponsors, including Sen. Kirsten Gillebrand from New York State.