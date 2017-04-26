|
PRESS RELEASE
Hysteria Against Glass-Steagall Intensifies
April 26, 2017 (ERINS)—The barrage of attacks on the momentum for restoration of Glass-Steagall—especially against Trump administration figures Gary Cohn (chief economic advisor) and others who have reported that Trump is backing it—reached an hysterical level today in the Wall Street Journal. Former FDIC Chairman William Isaac and former CEO of Wells Fargo, Richard Kovacevich, co-authored an op-ed titled "The Shattered Arguments for a New Glass-Steagall." (This is a take-off on the infamous plaque on the wall of Sandy Weill’s office at Citigroup: The Shatterer of Glass Steagall.)
These obviously distraught bankers denounce Trump’s Chief Economic Advisor Gary Cohn for offering support for Glass-Steagall ("This is deeply disappointing"), then spin a yarn which is truly laughable:
Ahh—"diversification" has made our banking system safe! Citigroup and Bank of America survived the 2008 crash, they say, because they were "diversified," while Bear Stearns, Lehman, and Merrill Lynch were not diversified banks with commercial deposits, that could loot their commercial deposits to pay for speculative losses, and get bailed out by the government! Now, they claim, we are safe:
But, they whine:
Not mentioned, of course, is that the too-big-to-fail speculative institutions would not be bailed out under a new Glass-Steagall, nor is the fact that the banking insititutions could then begin investing in the real economy again, rather than speculation.