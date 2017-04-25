Russia Restores U.S.-Russia Flight Safety Memorandum over Syria; the Hot-Line Is On

April 25, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russia has restored the Syria deconfliction memorandum for flight safety, at the request of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, which he made on the day after his April 13 visit to Moscow, a Foreign Ministry source told Izvestia, reported by Sputnik International.

"The memorandum was signed in October 2015, shortly after Russia started its counter-terrorist campaign over Syria at the request of Damascus. The U.S.-led coalition had by then spent a year striking terrorist targets in Syria without approval by the country’s government.