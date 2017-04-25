PRESS RELEASE Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. and Industry Reps Say Infrastructure Could Become Central in U.S.-China Relations April 25, 2017 (EIRNS)—At a New York event yesterday, Chinese Ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, said that infrastructure could become a prime area for increased cooperation between the United States and China. Speaking on the sidelines of the 2017 International Finance and Infrastructure forum, Ambassador Cui said, “I think infrastructure is certainly a new area of great potential for both countries. Of course, we still have to remove some obstacles and maybe [make] some policy adjustments. But I think if both sides are committed to cooperation in this area, this could be done." The New York forum was sponsored by the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA, the National Governors’ Association, and Bloomberg. Another speaker at the conference, Jim Reynolds, the head of the JLC Infrastructure Fund which he founded with National Basketball Association star “Magic” Johnson, said he believed that collaboration between China and the United States—by opening up participation in the Belt and Road and Trump’s infrastructure program to companies from both nations—is an ideal way to solve the infrastructure problems facing both countries and perhaps lessen trade tension between the two. “I think it would be a fantastic idea to get the best of both countries involved in these big projects. One Belt, One Road is a $5 trillion estimated project, and the amount of unfunded U.S. infrastructure is about $3.6 trillion. I think it would be a great marriage for the two leading economies of the world."