PRESS RELEASE
South Korea Presidential Candidate Ahn Seeks To Restart Six-Party Talks on North Korea
April 24, 2017 (EIRNS)—South Korean Presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo told Reuters in an interview, that, if elected, he will work to restart the Six-Party Talks to "denuclearize" the Korean Peninsula, involving North Korea and South Korea, China, the United States, Japan, and Russia.
The Presidential elections are taking place on May 9, sixty days after the formal ouster of Park Geun-hye. Ahn and Moon Jae-in are the leading two candidates, both from the anti-conservative opposition side. Moon is the more ideological leftist, and several different factions have recently gathered behind Ahn in an effort to stop Moon.