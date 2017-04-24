PRESS RELEASE South Korea Presidential Candidate Ahn Seeks To Restart Six-Party Talks on North Korea April 24, 2017 (EIRNS)—South Korean Presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo told Reuters in an interview, that, if elected, he will work to restart the Six-Party Talks to "denuclearize" the Korean Peninsula, involving North Korea and South Korea, China, the United States, Japan, and Russia. "While maintaining a two-track policy with sanctions and dialogue and strengthening cooperation with neighboring countries, I will seek six-party talks," said Ahn. "By resuming the six party talks to resolve the North Korean nuclear problem, before it becomes impossible to resolve the issue, as provisional interim measures, I will pursue a freeze on the North’s nuclear weapons program, a moratorium on nuclear tests, and return of IAEA inspectors to the North and restoring monitoring cameras," he said. Reuters did not report whether he plans to offer any concessions to the North for these issues. "Also four-party talks with North Korea, the United States and China will be sought to establish a denuclearized Korean peninsula and a peaceful regime," he said. The Presidential elections are taking place on May 9, sixty days after the formal ouster of Park Geun-hye. Ahn and Moon Jae-in are the leading two candidates, both from the anti-conservative opposition side. Moon is the more ideological leftist, and several different factions have recently gathered behind Ahn in an effort to stop Moon.