|
PRESS RELEASE
Vehicle Bomb in Eastern Ukraine Kills OSCE Observer
April 24, 2017 (EIRNS)—A road mine yesterday targeted a vehicle on a mission in eastern Ukraine on behalf of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (L.P.R.). The mission said that one monitor had been killed and two more had been wounded. According to the L.P.R.’s militia, the patrol car deviated from its route. The L.P.R. Ministry of State Security said a Ukrainian subversive group was behind the incident.
The L.P.R. Ministry issued a statement that it "does not rule out" the Kiev government’s role in the blast, "considering that it is the Ukrainian side that benefits the most from protracting the process of solving security issues."
Russia’s Foreign Ministry described the incident as a provocation.
the ministry said in a statement yesterday, reported TASS.
he Russian Foreign Ministry said.
the ministry said.