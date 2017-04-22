PRESS RELEASE UN Commission on Syria Has Reached No Conclusions on Alleged Gas Attack April 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic, reported on April 21 that it was the "consensus" that some sort of nerve gas was released in Khan Sheikhoun, Syria on April 4 (i.e., without proof). The commission has neither been able to confirm who exactly was behind the alleged chemical attack, nor "what Air Forces were able to do that" as regards to the airstrikes, reported RT. "We are not in a position to reach a conclusion," said the commission’s chair, Paulo Sergio Pinheiro. "The commission still has not ruled out any version concerning the causes of the release of this nerve agent and continues to follow different leads." The UN commission suffers from the same crippling fault that is hindering the investigation by the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Warfare. It has not been on the ground in Syria, the difference being that Pinheiro admits it. The UN commission, therefore, is relying on information shared by "several countries," sources in the rebel-held Syrian town as well as photographic and video evidence.