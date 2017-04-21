PRESS RELEASE Call for Congress To Act on Glass-Steagall Introduced into Pennsylvania General Assembly April 21, 2017 (EIRNS)—Yesterday, eleven Democratic members of the Pennsylvania lower chamber introduced House Resolution 268, calling for Congress to enact Glass Steagall, and additional measures for the economy. The bill, referred to the Commerce Committee April 20, states that its intent is "Urging the Congress of the United States to support efforts to reinstate the separation of commercial and investment banking functions previously in effect under the Glass-Steagall Act and support efforts to return to national banking policies to repair our nation’s infrastructure." The eleven lawmakers represent major urban centers in the state, whose industrial base has been decimated by decades of casino economics. Of the eleven, five are from the Philadelphia area, three from Pittsburgh, and the other three from Bethlehem, Wilkes-Barre and Reading.