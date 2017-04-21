|
PRESS RELEASE
Call for Congress To Act on Glass-Steagall Introduced into Pennsylvania General Assembly
April 21, 2017 (EIRNS)—Yesterday, eleven Democratic members of the Pennsylvania lower chamber introduced House Resolution 268, calling for Congress to enact Glass Steagall, and additional measures for the economy. The bill, referred to the Commerce Committee April 20, states that its intent is
The eleven lawmakers represent major urban centers in the state, whose industrial base has been decimated by decades of casino economics. Of the eleven, five are from the Philadelphia area, three from Pittsburgh, and the other three from Bethlehem, Wilkes-Barre and Reading.